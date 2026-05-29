Karnataka CM News LIVE: 'Future CM' banner appears near DK Shivakumar residence

Following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, a banner congratulating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as the "future Chief Minister" appeared near his residence on Friday, signalling the expected leadership transition.

The display, reportedly placed by an enthusiastic supporter, stated, "Hearty congratulations to the new, future Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar."

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This comes as Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the CM, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Who is going to be the new chief minister? Meanwhile, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, a day after tendering his resignation from the post.

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala during the meeting, where discussions will be held on the formation of the next government in the state.

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They are also scheduled to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

Sources told news agency ANI that several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to find a place in the proposed DK Shivakumar-led cabinet. The party leadership is also considering appointing four Deputy Chief Ministers to maintain social and regional balance in the new dispensation.

The date of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which seems to be a formality, will be finalised today, following which the date of the oath ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister of Karnataka will be decided, sources added. Out of four Rajya Sabha seats up for polls in Karnataka, Congress is set to comfortably win two and has an edge on the third seat where it needs a few votes, ANI reported citing sources.

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Siddaramaiah meets Congress Chief Kharge Siddaramaiah met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his Delhi residence.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George and his son MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The meeting comes after the outgoing Karnataka CM met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

DK Shivakumar prefers Gucci, Louis Vuitton; but avoids charter flights, VIP lounges DK Shivakumar, the new Karnataka Chief Minister, is a man of fine taste who enjoys the luxury of high-end brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo unapologetically. Other than luxury watches, Shivakumar has a penchant for cashmere scarves and high-end pens.

However, he prefers scheduled flights over charters and avoids VIP lounges and likes to sit with regular passengers. Read more here

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