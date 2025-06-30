Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah puts an end to rumours of rift with Shivakumar, says ‘our govt like a rock, will last for…’

Ending all speculations about differences with his Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said that his government in the state will last for five years like a “rock”.

“Our government will last for five years like a rock. We will come together,” CM Siddaramaiah said, while holding hands with Deputy CM Shivakumar.

While addressing the issue of Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's visit, Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation, news agency ANI reported.

"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said.

The CM also said that the government will remain intact when questioned about a statement from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who had said that Siddaramaiah will not inaugurate the Dussehra festival this year.

"DK Shivakumar and I are together, and this government will remain intact for five years like a rock. BJP is known for lies; that's what they do. We are intact and we don't care for any comments from them," he said.

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle on the cards? According to ANI, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala is visiting Karnataka on Monday to speak to the party legislators, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state.

While addressing the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Parameshwara stressed that the intervention in the state party affairs is the "job" of the Congress party high command, and it is normal that they speak to leaders if minor differences between leaders arise.

"I don't know for what purpose Surjewala has been called. He might speak about party organisation. Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are coming up, so he might discuss that. Sometimes the high command intervenes – that's their job. It's natural for the high command to speak when minor differences arise", Parameshwara told reporters.

The Karnataka Home Minister said that he has sought time from Randeep Surjewala and stated that the purpose of his meeting is "personal". “I have requested time to meet Surjewala, and he has said he will come. My meeting is a personal matter,” he said.

Surjewala's visit amid dissent, reshuffle buzz Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold separate meetings with party legislators on Monday, amid signs of unrest within the ruling party.

The meetings have gained significance as several MLAs have recently voiced dissatisfaction over the government’s functioning, PTI reported.

The development also comes at a time when speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has resurfaced, following Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s recent remarks hinting at “revolutionary” political developments after September.

There is also talk within party circles of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president.

According to the PTI report, Aland MLA BR Patil recently alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing under the Housing Department.

Kagwad MLA Raju Kage hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund releases, while claiming the administration had “completely collapsed”.