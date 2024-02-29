Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises strict action if allegations of 'Pakistan-zindabad' slogans found true
The opposition BJP has demanded the resignation of the Siddaramaiah government after the pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by the supporters of a winning Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that if the investigation found the charge to be true, serious action would be taken against those who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan inside the 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the state legislature and secretariat.