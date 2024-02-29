The opposition BJP has demanded the resignation of the Siddaramaiah government after the pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by the supporters of a winning Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that if the investigation found the charge to be true, serious action would be taken against those who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan inside the 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the state legislature and secretariat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opposition BJP has demanded the resignation of the Siddaramaiah government after the pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by the supporters of a winning Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, creating a political furore in the state.

The BJP has alleged that when Congress workers were celebrating Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, some people shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans. The saffron party has lodged a police complaint regarding the same, and staged protests in several parts of Karnataka, including Belagavi on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Minister has maintained that if the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken.

Talking to reporter, Siddaramaiah said, "If the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. We have sent the voice report to the FSL. When the report comes, if it's true that somebody has made a slogan that 'Pakistan zindabad' such a person will be punished seriously."

"If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. If it is true we will take strict action, serious action." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council proceedings rocked Opposition BJP staged a protest from the well of the House in the Assembly, demanding the Congress government's resignation for its "inaction" in nabbing the culprits who shouted the "Pakistan zindabad" slogans, and accused it of trying to shield those behind it, which was met with strong rebuttal from the ruling side.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara replied to the issue in the Assembly and said an investigation is underway and FSL report is awaited to know about the veracity of the video in connection with the alleged incident. "If it is proved in the FSL report that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised, we will not spare that person even for a second. Merciless action will be taken and there is no need for the government to protect anyone, whoever he may be."

The BJP, however, was not satisfied with the Home Minister's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, despite having all the "evidence and videos", the government is still not ready to accept that the slogans were raised and have not arrested anyone. "This (Vidhana Soudha) is the heart of seven crore people of Karnataka, the sanctity of this place has been polluted with pro-Pakistan slogans. If we are not able to take action against those who shouted such a slogan it is as good as dead...this government has no right to continue in power even for a moment. I demand this government's resignation. It is the matter of the country, the Constitution and law and order."

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!