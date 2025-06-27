Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah quells reports of rift within Congress: 'no internal dispute in party'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 27 dismissed remarks made by minister KN Rajanna suggesting possible political changes in the state, saying it is better to ignore such statements.

Siddaramaiah clarified that Rajanna only mentioned there may be developments, not that anything specific would happen.

"There is no internal dispute in the party. Minister KN Rajanna has said that there may be developments in state politics. He said that he did not say that something like this would happen. It would be better to ignore his statement," Siddaramaiah said speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

On the 516th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar garlanded the statue of Kempegowda. The Chief Minister called Kempegowda a visionary and the founder of modern Bengaluru.

Karnataka’s ruling Congress party is reportedly grappling with resentment among its legislators amid allegations of bribery and administrative failures. On July 25, Home Minister G Parameshwara, however, expressed confidence that CM Siddaramaiah would engage with disgruntled MLAs to resolve their grievances, according to PTI report.

Congress MLAs, including Raju Kage from Kagwad and BR Patil from Aland, have publicly criticised the government, citing delays in developmental work, stalled fund releases, and corruption in public housing allotments.

Responding to these developments, Home Minister Parameshwara stated that the concerns raised were primarily constituency-related and assured that the Chief Minister would address them.

He highlighted that all MLAs have been instructed to prepare action plans for development works worth ₹50 crore in their constituencies, with funds promised even to opposition legislators.

The political storm has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, with senior leaders alleging widespread corruption and predicting defections from Congress ranks.

(With ANI inputs)