Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today, discuss cabinet expansion among other issues

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is travelling on Sunday to New Delhi to meet Union Ministers to discuss several issues including long-pending cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister will board the flight from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 8:20 am and will reach New Delhi Airport at 11:05 AM.

As per the statement, Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, is requested to make all necessary protocol arrangements of reception, security, transportation and accommodation as per the above programme.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, New Delhi, is requested to provide adequate security, escort and pilot to the Chief Minister during the above visit.

