OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today, discuss cabinet expansion among other issues
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today, discuss cabinet expansion among other issues

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 05:27 AM IST ANI

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister will board the flight from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 8:20 am and will reach New Delhi Airport at 11:05 am

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is travelling on Sunday to New Delhi to meet Union Ministers to discuss several issues including long-pending cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister will board the flight from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru at 8:20 am and will reach New Delhi Airport at 11:05 AM.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As per the statement, Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, is requested to make all necessary protocol arrangements of reception, security, transportation and accommodation as per the above programme.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, New Delhi, is requested to provide adequate security, escort and pilot to the Chief Minister during the above visit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout