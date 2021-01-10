Karnataka CM to visit Delhi today, discuss cabinet expansion among other issues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the statement, Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, is requested to make all necessary protocol arrangements of reception, security, transportation and accommodation as per the above programme.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, New Delhi, is requested to provide adequate security, escort and pilot to the Chief Minister during the above visit.