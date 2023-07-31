Senior MLA BR Patil on Sunday claimed that he was threatened to put his resignation papers during the recent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. This came amid reports that as many as 30 legislators have written to CM Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.

BR Patil said that he did not apologize for writing a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister highlighting his concerns. “The behavior and conduct of certain ministers has upset some legislators. But our fight would continue if it is not corrected."

However, the Aland MLA said that he is satisfied with the Legislature party meeting held on Thursday and what transpired there, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Some ministers including Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that those who wrote letters to the Chief Minister had apologised at the CLP meeting.

"I don't know who has apologized. I have not apologized, nor will I. Have we committed any crime to apologize? Or have we made a big mistake?" BR Patil said.

Speaking to media persons, BR Patil said, “There is internal democracy in our party, we have the right to request a legislature party meeting. Accordingly, leaders have called (for the meeting). There was an open and detailed discussion in the meeting and I'm satisfied, but I'm not a coward to apologize. If I had committed any mistake, I would have apologized."

Party sources informed that Patil was one of the MLAs who wrote to the Chief Minister. He also slammed ministers at the CLP meeting for not taking MLAs into confidence, as per PTI reports.

In the CLP meeting, Patil along with some legislators wanted certain issues to be discussed for which they had requested that a legislature party meeting be called, he said.

Asked whether he had said that he would resign at the meeting, he said, "I said one thing at one point, that if my self-respect is hurt I will throw my resignation and go."

BR Patil, clarifying that the issue that legislators have is not related to the transfer of government servants, said that the Chief Minister has explained at the CLP meeting about the burden on the exchequer due to the implementation of the poll guarantees and that there will be a shortage of funds for developmental works initially this year.

(With PTI inputs)