Karnataka Congress MLA claims he threatened to resign at CLP meeting2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:56 AM IST
The Congress high command has convened two meetings with the party leaders in Karnataka in New Delhi on August 2, apparently to quell the dissidence brewing for some time now.
Senior MLA BR Patil on Sunday claimed that he was threatened to put his resignation papers during the recent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. This came amid reports that as many as 30 legislators have written to CM Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.
