Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Before Shivakumar, chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease. They have been discharged after being cured.

Before Shivakumar, chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease. They have been discharged after being cured.

According to officials, there are a total number of 81,230 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, 1,97,625 people have recovered from the virus and 4,810 others have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally jumped to 3,167,323 after recording 60,975 fresh infections in a day, according to the data of Union health ministry.

