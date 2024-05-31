Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says rivals using ‘tantriks from Kerala’ for black magic to undermine Siddaramaiah govt
In a shocking accusation, without mentioning any names, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on May 30 claimed that political opponents were using Kerala tantriks to perform black magic against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an attempt to destabilise the Congress government in the state.