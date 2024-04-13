Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Days after BJP MP Srinivas Prasad said that he won't be contesting upcoming elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met him at his residence urging him to support Congress candidate, sources close to news agency ANI revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mysore and Chamarajanagar are the CM's home districts, and winning both seats is crucial for maintaining his political credibility and hence, Siddaramaiah met Prasad urging him to support Congress candidates in both constituencies, sources said.

Following the meeting, Shrinivas Prasad assured CM that he would appeal to the people to help the Congress candidate {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chamarajanagar constituency will go to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The BJP has nominated party leader S Balaraj for the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat, while Congress Congress fielded Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. The Chamarajanagar constituency seat is reserved for SC and ST candidates.

Lok Sabha elections: Chamarajanagar will vote on April 26 Karnataka, with 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Chamarajanagar constituency will go to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress and JD-S alliance suffered a significant defeat, with the BJP securing a record 25 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19, with the vote count scheduled for June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

