Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as chief minister

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, who stepped down on 28 May, news agency ANI said on Firday.

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he resigned his position as Chief Minister, ending months of speculation of leadership change following intense power tussle with his deputy DK Shivakumar for the coveted post.

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The Governor has dissolved the council of ministers headed by Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as chief minister till an alternative arrangement is made,” the Governor said in official communication on 29 May.

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Announcing his resignation at a packed press conference, the 77-year-old leader asserted that he was demitting office with a clean conscience and thanked his party brass for providing him an opportunity to serve the people for two terms.

Noting that the Congress leadership offered him a Rajya Sabha ticket, he said he declined it as he preferred active politics in Karnataka "to fight against communal forces till my last breath".

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the town, he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor's special secretary Prabhu Shankar.

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"The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly, I have submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," Siddaramaiah added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the town, he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor's special secretary Prabhu Shankar.

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Siddaramaiah asserted that he had never compromised on values and ideology and had never run after power or money. Also, he had never thought about accumulating wealth and his political career of 50 years was an open book.

Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly "spreading misinformation" about the five guarantees of his government and that its implementation would make Karnataka bankrupt.

Flanked by his deputy and successor Shivakumar, the Chief Minister thanked all his party colleagues and made it clear that he will continue in active politics.

"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha. I declined it humbly. I am not interested in national politics. I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for the people of my constituency," Siddaramaiah said.

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Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi again Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar (DKS), widely seen as his likely successor, left separately for New Delhi on 28 May.

The two leaders are expected to meet the Congress leadership in New Delhi today, even as an official announcement on Siddaramaiah’s successor is awaited.

A special flight carrying Congress leader Siddaramaiah, his son, Yathindra, and party national general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides others, made a landing in Jaipur instead of New Delhi due to bad weather on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office said. Siddaramaiah met former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

I am not interested in national politics. I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left.

Discussions related to the selection of the new Congress Legislature Party leader, the composition of the ministry and other organisational matters, including the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president's post currently held by Shivakumar, are likely to take place during the Delhi visit, according to a PTI report citing unnamed sources.

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The new government may have two or three deputy chief ministers, including a Lingayat and a Dalit face, according to media reports. Clarity on these issues, however, is expected within a day or two.

(With agency inputs)