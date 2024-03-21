Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to sign temple tax bill, asks, ‘Why not other religious bodies?’
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to sign the controversial temple tax bill, questioning why only temples are taxed. The bill suggests levying 5-10% charges on temple incomes for a Common Pool Fund managed by ‘Rajya Dharmika Parishath’
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to sign the controversial temple tax bill on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message