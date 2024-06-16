Karnataka State Minister justifies fuel price hike to support guarantee schemes and development projects. Petrol prices in Bengaluru up by ₹ 3 per litre, diesel up by ₹ 3.02 per litre.

Karnataka's State Minister for Commerce and Industries MB Patil has justified the decision to raise fuel prices, stating it aims to support the state's guarantee schemes and development projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patil emphasized that while fuel rates have increased in Karnataka, they are still comparatively lower than in other states, News18 reported.

Moreover, the Karnataka government immediately increased petrol and diesel prices from Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol prices have risen by ₹3 per litre, reaching ₹102.84 in Bengaluru, up from the previous rate of ₹99.84. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by ₹3.02 per litre, now costing ₹88.95, up from ₹85.93.

How did the opposition BJP react? The opposition BJP in Karnataka is set to stage a protest on Monday over the petrol price hike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said this is the ‘Khatakhat’ loot model of Karnataka Congress and Congress Party. Poonawalla told ANI, “Instead of depositing Rs. 1 lakh in women's accounts, they are stealing the money from the common man... On one hand, the Congress party talks about inflation. On the other hand, it increases the prices and burdens the common man in its states."

BJP leader BY Vijayendra lambasted the Congress government's decision, stating that the Karnataka Congress government has been talking a lot about guarantee schemes.

He added, “Desperate CM Siddaramaiah is not able to give any new programs in Karnataka simply because of their guarantees. After the Lok Sabha elections, they have now increased the price of petrol by ₹3 and diesel by ₹3.5. This will cost dearly for all sections in the state... Tomorrow, we have organised protests against this in the entire state and we are not going to sit quietly till the rates are revised."

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said in a post on X, “Whether it's increasing the base price per unit on electricity, bus fares or the guidance value on properties, CM Siddaramaiah is squeezing every segment. The common citizen has been feeling the pinch of their misrule for the last one year. Karnataka deserves better, change is imminent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post on X, Surya wrote, “Here is how Congress Govt is looting and raiding the finances of people of Karnataka over last 1 year:

- Hiked Petrol & Diesel by ₹3

- Hiked Engineering Fees by 15% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Hiked Electricity Prices by ₹2.4

- Hiked Property Price by 30%-50%

- Hiked Stamp Duty by 200-500% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Hiked Vehicle Reg fee by extra 3%

- Imposed Lifetime Tax on EVs

- Hiked Milk Price by ₹3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

+ to top it off financial fraud in corporations like Valmiki Development Corporation, meant to uplift people, is being used to swindle money worth multi-crore and park it in another Congress ruled state of Telangana."

Karnataka BJP Spokesperson S Prakash attributed the petrol price hike to the state government's financial bankruptcy, accusing them of trying to extract money from any available sources.

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!