The counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases has begun at 8 am on Wednesday.

As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials have announced.

The trends and results will be available on the official website of the State Election Commission. The trends will soon start coming in but results are likely to be clear only by end of the day.

Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.

In the first phase on 22 December, polls were held for 43,238 seats, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on 27 December.

A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

The first phase had seen a voter turnout of around 82% while the second phase witnessed 80%.

Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroots level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or Zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

The three main parties that contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win a majority of the seats.

"According to my information, it is certain that 85-90% BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.

Voting took place in both phases with necessary precautions amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic situation, and those who were Covid positive voted in the last hour of polling.

With agency inputs

