Karnataka home minister tests positive for covid-19

BENGALURU : Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for covid-19, he said in a tweet on Wednesday. The home minister said that he is asymptomatic and is currently under self-isolation. He contracted the virus after his domestic help tested positive for the infection yesterday.

Though Karnataka is one of the most impacted regions in the country, its fledgling finances has forced the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to reopen most businesses and activities to help ease the pressure on the economy.

Though Karnataka is one of the most impacted regions in the country, its fledgling finances has forced the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to reopen most businesses and activities to help ease the pressure on the economy.

Chief minister Yediyurappa, at least five members of his cabinet, the leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah and the state Congress president, D.K.Shivakumar among others had tested positive for covid-19 earlier.

Karnataka has over 4.75 lakh cases in total of which nearly one lakh are active, according to data by the state health department.

Around 7500 people have died due to covid-19 or related complications.

Bengaluru, the state’s growth engine, surpassed Mumbai as the second most impacted city in the country with over 1.76 lakh confirmed cases of which nearly 40,000 are active. Bengaluru accounts for 2515 covid-19 deaths.

Topics Karnataka