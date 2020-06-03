Karnataka invites Intel to set up manufacturing unit in Mangaluru or Belagavi

The Karnataka government on Wednesday invited tech giant Intel to set up its manufacturing unit in the state.

In a video conference with Intel, Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister, information technology & biotechnology, science and technology minister invited the company to set up shop in Mangaluru or Belagavi, in Karnataka.

"There is a port in Mangaluru while Belagavi is a few hours from a port in Goa,'' he said.

Intel India top executives Ananth Narayan, Jitendra Chedda, Anand Deshpande, Anajali Rao, Vice President of Vertical Solutions Kishore Ramisetty interacted with Narayan via video conference.

The offer comes as part of Karnataka government’s efforts to reach out to investors to mitigate the acute shortage of cash in Karnataka after the covid-19 induced lockdown exacerbated the problems for its economy and job creation.

Karnataka has amended legislation to make it easier to procure land in the state and is also working on introducing changes to labour laws that would make it easier for industries to set up shop in the state. The amendment is part of its efforts to roll out a red carpet to investors ahead of the Global Investors Meet, scheduled in November.

Manas Das, director, Intel Business operations handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the chief minister's relief fund on Wednesday.

Karnataka is leaving no stone unturned to bring in investors. The state has also set its eyes on any companies that are looking to relocate from China in the aftermath of the covid-19 health crisis. It has set up a dedicated task force under the chief secretary for this purpose specifically.

