Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas, we will take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead," he added. The CM is chairing separate meetings with experts, also senior Ministers and officials this evening. The state's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), in its report to the government has mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5 percent and number of cases should be below 5,000, only then the restrictions can be relaxed. The state government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

