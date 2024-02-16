Karnataka lost ₹59,000 crore due to unscientific GST implementation: CM Siddaramaiah slams Centre
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Centre for the unscientific implementation of GST, resulting in a loss of ₹59,000 crore for the state.
During the 15th Budget presentation in the Karnataka assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for what he deemed as the "unscientific implementation of GST," resulting in a staggering loss of ₹59,000 crore for the state. Karnataka Chief Minister
