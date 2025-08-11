K N Rajanna resigns as Karnataka Minister after questioning Congress silence amid Rahul's ‘vote chori’ allegation

K N Rajanna has resigned as the Karnataka's Cooperation Minister, hours after questioning the Congress party’s silence over Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” allegations against the Election Commission of India.

“Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna resigns from the post of cabinet minister,” Chief Minister's Office confirmed.

He was reportedly asked to resign by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after he raised questions about the voter list used in the Lok Sabha polls, saying that it was prepared when the Congress was in power.

“If irregularities occurred, then why was no one speaking up at the time? Why did we remain silent?” Rajanna asked reporters, openly challenging his party colleagues.

‘Rajanna asked to resign’ Earlier, news agency PTI, citing sources in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office, said, “Rajanna has been asked to resign.”

This comes after Rajanna held a meeting with the Chief Minister in the Vidhana Soudha.

The matter became a talking point during Karnataka Assembly session on Monday with the BJP legislators demanding the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil and Rajanna to clear the air on this matter.