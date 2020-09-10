Karnataka minister Prabhu Chauhan tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently the minister is under home isolation.

"I have tested positive with Covid-19 and I am under home isolation," said the minister in a media statement.

Chauhan is the new addition to the list of Ministers in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.

Karnataka currently has 96,937 active COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry data. 3,08,573 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state is 6,680.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day spike of nearly 1 lakh infections and 1,172 fatalities India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 today, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via