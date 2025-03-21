Karnataka minister says politicians, MLAs among 48 honey-trap victims, ‘obscene videos circulated’: What we know so far

Forty eight people, including Karnataka ministers, lawmakers and "national" leaders, allegedly fell victim to honey trap, State cooperation minister KN Rajanna informed the House on Thursday. He said their obscene videos have been circulated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Public Works minister Satish Jarkiholi alleged on Thursday that a cabinet colleague faced two unsuccessful "honey trap" attempts.

"It is true that it was tried but it did not succeed. This is not the first time this has happened in Karnataka, it has been happening for the last 20 years. Every party — Congress, BJP, JDS, is a victim of this," Jarkiholi said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, "...on the floor of the house, cooperative Minister Rajanna himself has accepted that he and his son have been victims of honey trap..."

On Thursday, KN Rajanna alleged a honey trap attempt was made on him. His son also confirmed the matter.

Rajendra Rajanna, an MLC and son of Karnataka minister KN Rajanna, said, “For the last six months, it has been going on with me and my father. We thought it would be a normal phone call or video call, but day by day, more calls have been getting. I have spoken in the Assembly and requested the [state] Home Minister to investigate...it should be investigated...”

48 people honey-trapped obscene videos circulated KN Rajanna said a total of 48 pen drives have been prepared. "I have mentioned pen drives related to leaders from all political parties."

“People say that there is a CD [compact disk] and pen drive factory in Karnataka. I have come to know that there are CDs and pen drives of 48 people available in the state. This network is spread across India and even several union ministers have been trapped,” KN Rajanna said.

He said, "This issue is not limited to our state — it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country."

He was quoted by ANI as saying, “There are pen drives of 48 individuals from two parties. This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved”.

The Karnataka minister said he requested the home minister for an investigation. "Blackmail must come to an end. There should be a high-level investigation, and action must be taken against the accused. I will speak with the [state] home minister [G Parameshwara]. The investigation should be conducted under the leadership of a retired judge," he added.

Jarkiholi also emphasised that those behind it should be brought to justice. "We will speak to the Chief Minister [Siddaramaiah]... have already discussed it with the Home Minister [G Parameshwara]. If there is a complaint, it will help the investigation," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too backed the call for a police complaint in the matter. "Let a complaint be given to the police station first, let's get it investigated," he told media.

High-level probe ordered Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a high-level investigation into an alleged honey trap attempt on a state minister. Parameshwara made the announcement during the budget session discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

Honey trap 'factory'' During a budget discussion, BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that blackmail tactics were used to eliminate political rivals.

