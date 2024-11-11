Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s racist remark against HD Kumaraswamy sparks row; JD(S), BJP hit back

Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan faced backlash for using a racist slur against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP and JD(S) condemned the remarks, accusing Congress of fostering division along caste and racial lines.

Published11 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's racist remark against HD Kumaraswamy sparks row; JD(S), BJP hit back
Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s racist remark against HD Kumaraswamy sparks row; JD(S), BJP hit back(PTI)

Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan sparked outrage on Monday after using a racist slur against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The remarks have prompted a sharp rebuttal from the BJP and JD(S) — with some insisting that the Congress was ‘against the people of south India and OBCs’. Both parties have called for the state government to sack Khan from the Cabinet.

“This is Congress' nafrat ki dukaan, where there is material only to cause division...First, divide people on caste basis and now on racism and skin colour. This has become Congress' DNA. The comment made against HD Kumaraswamy is against the people of South India and the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi, if this is not your 'mann ki baat', then when will you expel Zameer Ahmed from the party?” fumed BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

“The nation vehemently condemns the disgraceful and racially charged remarks by Zameer Ahmed against HD Kumaraswamy. This kind of hateful language marks a new low in political discourse and has no place in a civilized society. We demand accountability from leaders who choose divisive attacks over constructive dialogue,” added the Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) party.

The JD(S) also urged state home minister G Parameshwara and Ramanagara District Police to take “appropriate legal action” against the politician for “racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society”.

Khan however insisted that he had never intended to hurt Kumaraswamy. He also dubbed the Union Minister's father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda his ‘political guru’.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
