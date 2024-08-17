BJP criticised the Karnataka government over the MUDA scam, demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation for an impartial probe. Governor Gehlot has sanctioned prosecution against Siddaramaiah. :

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a jibe at Congress led-Karnataka government over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order on the MUDA scam, saying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must resign and allow an impartial probe.

Calling it the “most corrupt government in India's history", BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “…it has made loot and jhoot (lie) as its primary agenda and they have perhaps looted every department of the government."

"MUDA scam pertains to a scam of ₹5,000 crore where land parcels of prime variety were handed over and given to the wife of the Chief Minister, friends and allies of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister did not even disclose it in his affidavit...The CM must resign and allow an impartial probe…," he said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the allegations against Siddaramaiah are “so grave" that the government of Karnataka appointed a single-person enquiry commission for the probe.

“The BJP and many activists have been fighting for transparency and probity in public life, and have been raising the issue of the irregularities and illegalities in the allotment of the compensatory sites to CM's wife Parvati," the BJP MP said.

"... Later, the CM and Karnataka govt appointed another commission to inquire into these allegations... Now, the Congress argues that the action of the governor to provide sanction for prosecution is coloured politically, which is not right…," Surya added.

Karnataka Governor Gehlot has granted sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’.

Gehlot had issued a “showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

On August 1, the Karnataka government had "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.

“We held a cabinet meeting and demanded the Governor to withdraw the decision. We also told him that the complaint has no merit and democracy must be saved by dismissing the complaint," said Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The case involves the MUDA scam, where Siddaramaiah’s wife reportedly received alternative plots in an upscale area for the alleged unlawful acquisition of three acres and 16 guntas of agricultural land in Mysuru’s Kesarur. Siddaramaiah has strongly denied these claims, calling them unfounded.

