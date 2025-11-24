Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: ‘Will continue as CM if…,’ clarifies Siddaramaiah as pro-Shivakumar MLAs fly to Delhi

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on a leadership change, Congress sources told PTI.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the top post.

With six MLAs from the Shivakumar camp landing in Delhi and more likely to join them, besides those who had already visited the national capital, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the high command takes the ultimate call on the leadership change, and that it should be accepted by himself as well as his deputy.

“We will abide by the high command decision. If they decide I should continue (as CM), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Asked if Shivakumar would become the CM, he said, “When I have said the high command will decide, you are asking me the same thing again.”

The veteran leader's remarks came amidst supporters of Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, flying to Delhi.

At least six legislators backing deputy CM Sivakumar landed in the national capital on Sunday night to meet Congress leaders, even as a rumoured power-sharing agreement between the top two leaders in 2023 has only fuelled the speculations.

As the Congress government completed its 2.5 years of term on November 20, there have been speculations that there may be a CM change, which is being referred to by some as the “November revolution” in light of the power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar when the party won the 2023 Assembly polls.

Incidentally, former KPCC chief and Home Minister G Parameshwara has also thrown his hat in the ring, amid calls for a Dalit CM to take over the reins.

Besides the six pro-Shivakumar MLAs who are in Delhi now, few more legislators are likely to travel soon to pitch for the KPCC chief as CM, party sources told PTI.

The MLAs who are in Delhi are--H C Balakrishna, K M Uday, Iqbal Hussain, Nayana Motamma, Sharath bachegowd and Shivaganga Basavraj, PTI reported citing sources.

Siddaramaiah had previously met with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is currently in Bengaluru. Kharge is expected to leave for Delhi, and Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from abroad, sources said, suggesting that the issue may be taken up between them.

Kharge has also reiterated that the Congress high command will ultimately make the decision.

Last week, around 10 MLAs backing Shivakumar went to New Delhi and met with Kharge, coinciding with the Congress government completing 2.5 years in office on November 20.