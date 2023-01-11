Karnataka polls: Congress starts election campaign with people's voice yatra

Karnataka polls: Congress starts election campaign with people's voice yatra2 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Congress leader DK Shivakumar made the promise that the yatra would help the public understand the BJP government's failure in Karnataka.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar made the promise that the yatra would help the public understand the BJP government's failure in Karnataka.
As part of their campaign for the Assembly polls in 2023, the Congress party started their "Prajadhwani Yatra" on Wednesday (January 11) in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), led the bus yatra.
As part of their campaign for the Assembly polls in 2023, the Congress party started their "Prajadhwani Yatra" on Wednesday (January 11) in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), led the bus yatra.
Senior leader Siddaramaiah and others followed. In order to promote the party in the BJP-ruled state, the yatra will traverse various regions of the state.
Senior leader Siddaramaiah and others followed. In order to promote the party in the BJP-ruled state, the yatra will traverse various regions of the state.
Prajadhwani Yatre will cover all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka.
In the second leg, a team led by Siddaramaiah will tour most of the Assembly segments in North Karnataka, while another team led by Shivakumar will campaign in most Assembly constituencies in South Karnataka.
DK Shivakumar made the promise that the yatra would help the public understand the BJP government's failure in Karnataka. "BJP government has failed in three years," he stated to ANI. We have begun this yatra to highlight the shortcomings of the government. This is our public voice. This is the voice of the citizens.
“We will win their hearts by exposing the BJP government's irregularities to the public. We are taking a first step forward by launching this yatra, keeping in mind the people's feelings," Shivakumar stated.
"I appeal to all the people to work with us (Congress) to bring change to Karnataka" means "work together for the better Karnataka." Additionally, we have launched a website at www.prajadhwani.com, where we will gather data regarding people's goals.
"Siddaramaiah and I will tour 20 districts together. It will begin on January 11 in Belagavi and conclude on January 28 in Bidar.
“Because it is where Mahatma Gandhi became president of the Congress in 1924, we decided to start from Belagavi. Before starting the yatre, we will pray to Gandhi. After that, we'll head for Chikkodi.
Leaders of Karnataka’s Congress on Tuesday, 10 January, released a list of alleged instances of corruption and scams under the ruling BJP government.
The list included claims of 40% commission demand from mutts, contractors, and educational institutions, failure to fulfill 90% of its manifesto promises, a 100% increase in the state's debt, 10.12 lakh children dropping out of school, an increase in farmer deaths, and Covid mismanagement.
As Shivakumar stated, In 2018, the BJP was successful in winning 104 Assembly seats. They (the BJP) did not receive a mandate from the people; however, they came to power through the illegal "Operation Lotus" campaign. In its 2018 manifesto, the BJP made a whopping 600 promises, but only 50 were kept during its three and a half years in office.
Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo yatra has reached Punjab where Rahul Gandhi sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.