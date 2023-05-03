Karnataka polls: Nadda says Congress’ manifesto is the manifestation of their mental level2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The scathing attack comes after Congress released its manifesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as ‘Gruha Jyoti’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI
RAMANAGAR : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress has been putting obstacles on the path of State's development, adding that the manifesto of the grand old party for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is the "manifestation of their mental level".
