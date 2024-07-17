Karnataka reservation row: ‘If skills are not available…’: Minister Santosh Lad clarifies after Kannadiga quota backlash

Karnataka Reservation: Following backlash from industrial leaders such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has withdrawn his tweet advocating for a 'Kannadiga quota' mandating private companies to reserve 50-75 per cent of jobs for Karnataka natives. The proposal, part of a newly approved bill by the Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday, stirred controversy. Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh S Lad clarified that recruitment could include hiring from other states if there is a shortage of local skills.

"If such skills are not available, people can be outsourced and be given work here. However, the government is trying to bring in a law to give preference to locally available skills. If they are available here...," Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh S Lad said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Santosh Lad further affirmed that there is no dearth of skills in Karnataka, citing the adequate number of higher educational institutions.

"Karnataka has enough skilled workforce. There are many engineering colleges, medical colleges, IT, diploma, international schools. International investments are coming in here. We are asking them to give 70 per cent of work to Kannadigas. If enough talent is unavailable, they can bring it from outside the state....," Lad said.

Explaining the provisions of the new bill, Lad said, "At management (level), it has been decided to provide reservation to 50 per cent of the people. At the non-management level, it has been decided to provide work to 70 per cent..."

Kannadiga Quota in Jobs On Tuesday, the Karnataka cabinet passed a bill proposing to reserve 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management roles in the private sector for Karnataka natives. Additionally, the bill aims to reserve 100 per cent of "C&D" grade government jobs for locals.

