Karnataka’s policy making has taken a hit under Yediyurappa-led govt: Analysts

BENGALURU : The hope of big ticket reforms and major policy changes required to help Karnataka rise from its deepening economic distress and acute fund crunch has largely been unrealised in the last one year under the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government, according to political analysts.

As the state government grappled with the Union government after its share in the central funds was reduced, Karnataka is now seen taking orders from the centre over key policy decisions – a lack of initiative on its own part.

“It feels like there is no government in Karnataka but it is an extension of a department or ministry of the centre," A.Narayana, political analyst and faculty at the Azim Premji University said.

Besides deep cuts in central share of funds, the state has been treated unfairly in terms of flood and drought relief. Yediyurappa’s silence against the centre just to remain in power has also complicated matters for the 76-year old chief minister.

Conspicuous attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre to undermine the chief minister on more than one occasion hasn’t helped either even though many believe that the covid-19 crisis has increased the longevity of the government under Yediyurappa.

The constant efforts to manage the expectations of the several splintered factions within his government has taken away much of the chief minister’s time and left little for more pressing matters like increasing the capacity of the failing public healthcare system in the state.

Having ascended to power by engineering the downfall of the H.D.Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) coalition government, Yediyurappa’s government faces the same charges of policy paralysis and infighting that was further exacerbated due to the covid-19 crisis, analysts and leaders add.

The biggest concern for at least five ministers within the cabinet is being named incharge of Bengaluru, the state’s power and financial capital.

Most reforms have been dictated by the centre and its aims to improve ease of doing business to attract corporations.

Analysts add that doing away with laws that restricted farmland purchases by non-agriculturists and amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) further shows how it has been only taking orders even at the expense of large political and social backlash.

Changes, albeit contentious, in Karnataka to land reforms, diluting of labor laws and other amendments to legislations governing industries are also believed to have come from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government and not an initiative of the state.

Narendar Pani from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) says that the decision to allow anyone to buy farmland would also force farmers to sell under pressure with no certainty of a livelihood in the future.

The covid-19 crisis has brought back to focus many things that need to be urgently fixed in Karnataka. The hope remains that the Yediyurappa-led state government will fix these teething issues in the remaining two years in office. The only question is if the government under Yediyurappa will survive that long.

