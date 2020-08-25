Karnataka's Singham, former IPS Annamalai Kuppusamy set to join BJP today1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi
New Delhi: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, also known as the Singham of Karnataka Police, said that he will join BJP today at party headquarters in Delhi.
As per the party, "an eminent personality" is set to join the BJP at 1 pm.
The joining would be in the presence of party General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP State President L Murugan.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
