SM Krishna passes away: Karnataka govt declares holiday in schools, colleges, govt offices on Wednesday

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on Wednesday to pay tribute to former Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Karnataka government has announced a three-day state mourning starting today. "CM Siddaramaiah announced one day holiday to schools and colleges and govt offices after SM Krishna's demise," Karnataka CMO said.

Earlier in a post on X Siddaramaiah expressed grief on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna and said that his "foresight" and "disciplined life" inspire aspiring politicians.

“A statesman and a leader without adversaries, Shri Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout. His foresight, disciplined life, and kind nature are an inspiration for aspiring politicians. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Siddaramaiah said on X.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the last rites of Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna will be performed on Wednesday evening.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna started his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent.

He was associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress. He ended his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress in March 2017 and joined the BJP.

He announced his resignation from the Congress in January 2017, saying the party was in a state of confusion about whether it needed mass leaders or not.

In January last year, Krishna announced that he was retiring from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

