Karnataka: Siddaramaiah refutes reports of being appointed as chairman of AICC OBC Advisory Council

Amid reports of Siddaramaiah being appointed as chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Advisory Council, the Karnataka Chief Minister on Sunday refuted any claims and said he is yet to receive official confirmation about his appointment.

The Congress leader also said if orders are given to him by the party's high command, he would readily accept the responsibility.

In a post on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said: “I have been appointed as a member of the AICC Backward Classes Advisory Committee. The media has misinterpreted this and reported that I have been appointed as the chairman of the committee. This is incorrect information.”

"The Advisory Committee meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Dr. Anil Jaihind, the president of the AICC Backward Classes Department, on July 15 at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan, KPCC office in Bengaluru. I am hosting this meeting, which will be attended by 50 people, including former chief ministers of the Congress Party from various states, current and former MPs, and MLAs," he added.

Siddaramaiah to hold talks with party high command During an interaction with the media in Hubballi, the Karnataka CM said he is going to hold talks with the party's high command regarding his responsibility in the committee.

"I will talk to the High Command today. They said to hold a meeting in Karnataka. I will hold a meeting. I don't know why I was made the Chairman. They have announced. Will you run away if given responsibility?" he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Karnataka will have a change in the CM's face, with state Assembly's Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka claiming that Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi, leaving the CM's chair vacant.