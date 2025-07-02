Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says he will be CM for 5 years; ‘What option do I have?’ responds his deputy DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he will be in office for a full five-year term, putting to rest speculation of leadership change in the Congress-ruled state.

"Yes, I will be the CM of Karnataka. Why do you have doubts?" the veteran leader said in response to reporters' questions about whether he would be the CM for five years.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister's change later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar responded, saying he doesn't have an option but to support CM Siddaramaiah.

Have to stand by him, says Shivakumar "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled...I don’t want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," Shivakumar told news agency ANI.

Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed the need to strengthen the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar asserted that there is no disgruntlement within the ruling Congress and that when Siddaramaiah is the CM, there is no need for any discord on the leadership issue.

After the Assembly election results were declared in May 2023, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar faced stiff competition for the chief minister's post, but the Congress convinced the latter and made him the deputy CM.

Some reports at the time suggested that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula", according to which Shivakumar would become CM after two and a half years, but the party has not officially confirmed this.

The Congress party is not taking any opinion on the leadership change in Karnataka, party leader Randeep Surjewala said on July 1 in Bengaluru, regarding speculation of changing the chief minister.

Surjewala, the Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka, met party legislators on Monday, June 30, amid signs of unrest within the ruling party.

Surjewala's visit to Karnataka had gained significance as several MLAs have recently voiced dissatisfaction over the government’s functioning, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement, hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state.