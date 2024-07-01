Karnataka to get new Chief Minister soon? Siddaramaiah says ‘we will go by…’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah broached the possibility of a leadership change on Monday amid a brewing political tussle within the ruling Congress. The development came mere days after a Vokkaliga seer publicly requested the CM to step down and make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar.

“It is not a matter to be discussed in public. Whatever decision the high command takes, we will go by it. I don’t want to comment on what Swami ji said. Ours is a national party. There is a high command,” the Chief Minister said.

Recent reports indicate that several Karnataka ministers close to Siddaramaiah have also called for the creation of addition Deputy CM posts — given to leaders from Lingayat, SC, ST, and minority communities.