Karnataka to get new Chief Minister soon? Siddaramaiah says 'we will go by…'

Karnataka to get new Chief Minister soon? Siddaramaiah says ‘we will go by…’

Livemint

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would abide by the decision of the Congress high command following a public request for leadership change from a Vokkaliga seer.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and and Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengaluru�s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI06_27_2024_000218A)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah broached the possibility of a leadership change on Monday amid a brewing political tussle within the ruling Congress. The development came mere days after a Vokkaliga seer publicly requested the CM to step down and make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar.

“It is not a matter to be discussed in public. Whatever decision the high command takes, we will go by it. I don’t want to comment on what Swami ji said. Ours is a national party. There is a high command," the Chief Minister said.

Recent reports indicate that several Karnataka ministers close to Siddaramaiah have also called for the creation of addition Deputy CM posts — given to leaders from Lingayat, SC, ST, and minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies)

