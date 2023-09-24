Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his confidence about winning upcoming state elections and that the grand old party will use the same tactic that they used in Karnataka to win the state elections earlier this year. ‘Karnataka was an important lesson for us,’ Gandhi asserted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi said, speaking at an event in Delhi, "Right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, we are very close in Rajasthan and we think we will be able to win..."

On what helped them to win election in Karnataka, he said, “We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative. And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What you're seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the Caste census…"

On One Nation, One Election, changing the name of India are just BJP's distraction strategies, asserted Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

" The main issues in India are concentration of wealth, huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, huge unfairness towards the lower caste, towards OBCs, and towards tribal communities. These are issues. Now, BJP can't contest those. So let's have Bidhurimake a statement. Let's get together and sort of have elections together. Let's change the name of India. This is all distraction. We understand it. And we're not going to let them do it."

He further said that due to BJP it is becoming difficult for the opposition to receive funding.

"Go and ask any businessman in India what happens to them if they support an opposition party. If they were to write a cheque for any opposition party, ask them what happens to them. So we are facing a financial attack, a media attack and we're doing pretty well...We are not fighting now a political party, we are fighting the Indian state and we are fighting to defend the idea of India. And that is why we have given our name INDIA." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

