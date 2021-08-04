Bengaluru: Karnataka's new Cabinet will take oath at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today at 2:15 pm, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He stated that everything related to the cabinet expansion has been discussed with the party high command in the past two days in Delhi and the list of ministers who will take oath today shall be received by them shortly.

"We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm at Raj Bhavan," Bommai said, ANI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in Delhi on Monday to discuss state cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

This was his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital earlier, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

He took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.









