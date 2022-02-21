"Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already Section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges," Selvamani said. Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a taskforce has been formed to track down those behind the incident. "Our priority is to find them and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad told reporters.