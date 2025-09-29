Karur stampede: TVK moves HC, blames DMK, seeks CBI probe; CM Stalin warns against rumours

Following the deadly stampede at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, a political row has erupted after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alleged that the incident was motivated by the ruling DMK.

Advertisement

TVK on Monday moved the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, seeking transfer of the probe into the recent stampede in Karur from the Tamil Nadu Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In its writ petition, the TVK alleged that the Saturday's stampede “incident was solely motivated by the DMK and its functionaries”.

“A petition has been filed before the High Court of Madras, Madurai Bench, seeking a transfer of the case from the Town Police Station of Karur to the Central Investigation Team for a probe into the entire occurrence,” Arivazhagan, the advocate for TVK, said.

“It was contended (in the petition) that the incident was solely motivated by the political party DMK and its functionaries. We have made various allegations, and we have enclosed several photos and other relevant documents. The matter will be taken up on Friday, October 3,” Arivazhagan added.

Advertisement

At least 41 people had died, including 18 women and 10 children, in the stampede that occurred during a rally held by TVK chief Vijay on September 27.

Stalin warns against spreading rumours Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours on social media regarding the Karur stampede.

Also Read | Trouble for Vijay? Stampede victim moves HC against nod to TVK to hold rallies

The deaths of 41 persons in the tragic incident were very sorrowful, and the victims of the incident should not be viewed as those belonging to a particular party but ought to be seen as fellow Tamils, Stalin said.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister said, “What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims.”

Advertisement

He further said it was sad that some people spread rumours about the incident or even indulged in slander.

“Do not spread rumours, don't slander on social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly,” the chief minister said.