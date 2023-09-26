Kashmir issue must be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan, says US envoy1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:02 PM IST
This is in line with India’s stated desire for a bilateral resolution to the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the 1972 Simla Agreement.
New Delhi: Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, on Tuesday said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan and not through the intervention of any third party, including the US.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message