National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has said that he would submit a notice seeking an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over the latter's recent remarks against Muslims at a VHP event.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court sparked a row when he said last week the country would function according to the wishes of the majority in India.

Mehdi said on December 10 that he has support from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, and the Trinamool Congress members in the opposition camp for the impeachment motion.

“I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, on the charges mentioned in the notice,” Mehdi said in a post on X.

Justice Yadav delivered a lecture on the Constitutional Necessity of Uniform Civil Code at an event organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj.

“I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan, this country would function as per the wishes of the bahusankhyak living in Hindustan. This is the Law. You can't say that you are saying this being a High Court Judge. The law, in fact, works according to the majority. Look at it in the context of family or society...Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted,” he said, speaking at the event, according to the legal news website LiveLaw.

‘Support of 100 MPs’ Mehdi said he has secured the support of seven members but needs 100 members to sign the notice for the impeachment motion.

“I need the signatures of 100 members to move this motion. More than 7 members including Asaduddin Owaisi sahab, Shri Rajkumar Roat Hon'ble MP from Rajasthan, Shri Sudhama Prasad ji Hon'ble MP from Bihar, Jinab Mohibbullah Sahab Hon'ble MP from U.P and Jinab Ziau Rahman sahab, Hon'ble MP from U.P signed it and I thank them for their support and signatures,” Ruhullah Mehdi added.