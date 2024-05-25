Kashmir News: Anantnag-Rajouri breaks voter turnout record with over 51 % polling in Phase 6, highest since 1984
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anantnag-Rajouri seat, previously known as Anantnag has a history of fluctuating voter turnouts, with the highest being 70 per cent in the 1984 elections. Srinagar and Baramulla, the two other seats of Kashmir, also registered record voter turnouts.
The Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir registered an approximate 51.35 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.