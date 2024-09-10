Kashmir News: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre wants to finish the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir by propping independent candidates and parties for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory.

The BJP, said the former Chief Minister, would get the help of smaller parties in a situation where it falls shot of numbers after the results to be announced on October 8.

Also Read | Modi govt wants to silence me by fielding candidates from jails: Omar Abdullah

“In Kashmir, it will probably be the PDP, and in Jammu the BJP. In a handful of seats, some odd independents or smaller parties will play a part,” Abdullah said in an interview with Hindustan Times when asked about NC's main opponent in the upcoming elections.

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to hold its first Assembly elections for the 90-member assembly in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule.

The voting will be held in three phases –September 18,25 and October 1. The votes will be counted with Haryana on October 8.

“For all of Delhi’s attempts to cleanse the political landscape of mainstream parties or the so-called dynastic parties by propping all sorts of parties and individuals here, ultimately J&K’s politics will go back to NC, Congress, PDP, and BJP. Smaller elements will play a role on fringes,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah, who lost the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramulla seat to Engineer Rashid, who is jailed under UAPA, is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal and Badgam seats.

Ultimately J&K’s politics will go back to NC, Congress, PDP, and BJP.

Abdullah faces jailed cleric Sarjan Barkatiin the assembly poll contest from Ganderbal seat. Barkati, whose nomination papers from the Zainapora seat in South Kashmir was rejected earlier, has filed candidature from Beerwah and Ganderbal seats.