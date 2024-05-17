Kashmir News: BJP will contest on all 90 assembly seats of J&K, says Amit Shah in Srinagar
Amit Shah in Srinagar: The last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir were in November-December 2014. The election for 87-member house saw the PDP winning 28 seats, the BJP bagging 25 seats and the NC getting 15 seats paving way for the PDP-BJP coalition government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest on all 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Srinagar, has urged the saffron party workers to gear up for the contest scheduled later this year.