Kashmir News: Congress releases manifesto for J-K assembly polls. Full details here

In its manifesto, Congress pledges a minimum support price for apples, crop insurance, and 4,000 monthly aid for landless farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections begin September 18, with results due October 8.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Kashmir News: Congress releases manifesto for J-K assembly polls. Full details here
Kashmir News: Congress releases manifesto for J-K assembly polls. Full details here

The Congress party on Monday announced its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The Congress party is contesting the elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC).

Congress assured to constitute a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power in the manifesto released by Congress leader Pawan Khera, in presence of other Congress leaders, in Srinagar.

Also Read | Engineer Rashid: ’Our voices won’t be silenced, not by Modi or Shah’

Congress also promised 72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100 per cent insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir in the manifesto. The landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of 4,000, the manifesto said.

“Our goal is to defeat the forces of obscurantism and bigotry who contributed nothing to the Freedom Movement or the making of our Constitution and whose sole objective has been to subvert our millennial heritage and composite nationhood. It is our sacred duty to fight divisive forces. The Congress party has no difficulty in cooperating with like-minded parties towards this goal,” the manifesto reads. 

Jammu and Kashmir is voting in three phases beginning September 18. The other two phases are scheduled on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • The Congress manifesto emphasizes agricultural support, including a ₹72 per kg MSP for apples.
  • Monthly financial aid of ₹4,000 for landless farmers aims to alleviate poverty in the region.
  • The establishment of a minority commission within 100 days highlights Congress’s commitment to inclusivity.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsKashmir News: Congress releases manifesto for J-K assembly polls. Full details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue