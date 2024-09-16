Kashmir News: Congress releases manifesto for J-K assembly polls. Full details here

The Congress party on Monday announced its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The Congress party is contesting the elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC).

Congress assured to constitute a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power in the manifesto released by Congress leader Pawan Khera, in presence of other Congress leaders, in Srinagar.

Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100 per cent insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir in the manifesto. The landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of ₹4,000, the manifesto said.

“Our goal is to defeat the forces of obscurantism and bigotry who contributed nothing to the Freedom Movement or the making of our Constitution and whose sole objective has been to subvert our millennial heritage and composite nationhood. It is our sacred duty to fight divisive forces. The Congress party has no difficulty in cooperating with like-minded parties towards this goal,” the manifesto reads.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting in three phases beginning September 18. The other two phases are scheduled on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.