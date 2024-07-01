Kashmir News: Engineer Rashid, jailed MP from Baramulla, to take oath on July 5, says NIA

  • Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as an independent candidate from Baramulla.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated01:02 PM IST
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rashid Engineer(AFP)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given its consent for newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Rashid to take oath of office on July 5, according to news agency ANI.

Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as an independent candidate. 

The NIA said the consent is subject to certain conditions, including not interacting with media. The Patiala House Court in New Delhi is expected to pass an order on the issue on July 2, Tuesday.

Also Read | Can jailed MPs Engineer Rashid, Amritpal Singh attend Parl after LS poll win?

 The NIA counsel has said that the MP should finish taking oath and all other activities within one day only, according to a report in the Indian Express. A Delhi court had adjourned the interim bail plea hearing of Rashid until July 1 and granted the NIA time to file its reply on the petition. 

Rashid, in jail since 2019 after being charged in a terror-funding case, has sought interim bail or custody parole to take oath as an MP. Rashid has sought interim bail or custody parole to take oath.

Rashid's Lok Sabha win came as a shocker since he contested the elections from Tihar jail, where he has been for the last five years facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA).

He contested the election as an independent candidate. Since he was in jail, his two sons led his campaign, which started just two weeks before the Baramulla constituency voted in the fifth polling phase on May 20.

Engineer Rashid, 57, is a former two-time MLA from Langate seat in north Kashmir. Before joining mainstream politics, he was a close aide of slain Hurriyat leader and JKPC founder Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone, who heads People's Conference. Sajad was also a candidate from Baramulla seat. 

The oath-taking for all the newly-elected MPs of 18th Lok Sabha was held last week. Rashid could not take oath since he was in jail and needed special permission from the NIA. 

 

Kashmir News: Engineer Rashid, jailed MP from Baramulla, to take oath on July 5, says NIA

