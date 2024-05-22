Kashmir news: PDP's Mehbooba Mufti faces high-stakes battle in redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Phase 6 of LS elections
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir becomes a battleground for a three-way contest, with high stakes for Mehbooba Mufti as the former PDP bastion faces a redrawn electoral boundary.
As the Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies make history with their voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the focus now shifts to the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, a seat steeped in political significance and intrigue.