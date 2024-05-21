Kashmir News: J&K assembly polls soon after Lok Sabha Election 2024? Here's what CEC said after record Baramulla turnout
Jammu and Kashmir, without elected government since 2018, currently administered by Centre's appointee Lieutenant Governor (L-G). In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to conduct the Assembly polls in the UT by September 2024.
The record voters turnout in Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies may lead to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir ‘at the earliest,’ Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has signaled.