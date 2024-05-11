Kashmir News: ‘Return of dignity snatched by Article 370 is my concern,’ NC's Srinagar candidate Aga Ruhullah
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JKNC's Aga Ruhullah challenges PDP's Waheed Para for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, prioritising restoration of dignity post Article 370 revocation. Srinagar votes in fourth phase on May 13.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former minister, Aga Ruhullah is up against Waheed Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in the general elections scheduled in fourth phase on May 13.