Kashmir News: Three-way battle in NC bastion Srinagar in phase 4 Lok Sabha polls tomorrow
Srinagar, a stronghold of JKNC, will see a three-cornered fight in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The NC, PDP, and Apni Party are contesting for the seat, with candidates focusing on issues like Article 370 abrogation and personal experiences.
Srinagar – one of the three seats of Kashmir Valley in the Union Territory of J&K – is among the 96 constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 13.